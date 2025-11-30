Estabrook Capital Management Has $16.62 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,375 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.6% of Estabrook Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 23,503.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $865,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,786 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 64.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $191.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.47. The stock has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

