Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 131,286 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,894 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 131,286 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.6% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $71,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $939.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50 day moving average is $868.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $859.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.68 and a 12-month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total transaction of $4,492,196.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $17,189,542.83. This represents a 34.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Autonomous Res reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $924.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

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The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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