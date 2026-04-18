Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,961 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Argus raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Phillips 66 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $156.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $190.61. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $166.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.01.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.22%.During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Phillips 66's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Phillips 66's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 42,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $7,255,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,200.35. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Omar Meyers bought 175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,276.80. This trade represents a 1.06% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,923 shares of company stock worth $16,399,619. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Phillips 66 News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Phillips 66 this week:

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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