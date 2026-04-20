Farther Finance Advisors LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Virginia National Bankshares Corporation $VABK

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:VABK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of Virginia National Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 104.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 944 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 465.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,573 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 19.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,816 shares of the company's stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VABK opened at $41.72 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $226.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $44.57.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 23.11%.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Virginia National Bankshares's payout ratio is 40.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Virginia National Bankshares from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Virginia National Bankshares

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Virginia National Bank, the company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services across its regional footprint.

Its product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit offerings. On the lending side, Virginia National Bank provides commercial loans, business lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate mortgages, construction financing and consumer installment loans.

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