Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 90,563 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.57% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $49,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,797,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $182,054,000 after acquiring an additional 96,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 496.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,198 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107,529 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $972,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company's stock.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $89.99 and a 52 week high of $113.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $336.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.65 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 32.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's payout ratio is 96.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $113.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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