First Horizon Corp Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

First Horizon Corp raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,910 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp owned 0.11% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 295.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $1,564,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. The trade was a 40.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,128,878.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,658.26. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,954 shares of company stock worth $6,228,871. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $95.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $121.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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