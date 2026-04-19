First Horizon Corp Has $13.28 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

First Horizon Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,602 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 21,996 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp's holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,242,132 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,464,462,000 after acquiring an additional 85,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,835,687 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,177,318,000 after purchasing an additional 609,755 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,956,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,598,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,102 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,905 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $889,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,485,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $700,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,964 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.69.

View Our Latest Report on PNC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 7,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.98, for a total value of $1,710,868.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $448,563.16. This trade represents a 79.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louis Robert Cestello sold 4,279 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $1,001,328.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,415,066.67. The trade was a 18.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,186 shares of company stock worth $14,840,973. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.1%

PNC stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $148.28 and a 1 year high of $243.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is 39.51%.

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About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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