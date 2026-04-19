First Horizon Corp Has $13.81 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,470 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Adobe were worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $244.45 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $253.43 and its 200-day moving average is $303.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $422.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More.

Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More.

Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More.

Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More.

Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More.

Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More.

Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Data shows sizable institutional reductions (e.g., UBS AM) and some insider sales in recent months — selling from large holders can amplify downward pressure in a low‑price environment. Read More.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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