First Horizon Corp Has $2.12 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 30,795 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $233.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm's 50 day moving average is $234.93 and its 200 day moving average is $215.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is 59.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on HON

Key Headlines Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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