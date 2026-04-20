First Horizon Corp Has $905,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

First Horizon Corp trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 9,911 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,169.59. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,774 shares of company stock worth $2,942,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $750.57 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $765.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $727.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $865.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $801.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $811.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here