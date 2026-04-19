First Horizon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 74,572.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,843 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 35,795 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the third quarter worth about $485,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,499 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,053,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,679 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,359 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,894 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 46,998 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 2.8%

PKG opened at $213.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.63. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $176.45 and a 52 week high of $249.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,795,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 197,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,422,791. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $230.00.

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About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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