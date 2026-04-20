First Horizon Corp Trims Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

First Horizon Corp cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,130 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 57,521 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp's holdings in HP were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in HP by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.11. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 367.41%. The business's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. HP's payout ratio is 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore set a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $21.58.

View Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

See Also

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