Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Buys 1,344 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,139 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock worth $3,823,977,000 after buying an additional 964,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company's stock worth $1,761,772,000 after buying an additional 744,868 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,022,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company's stock worth $7,628,447,000 after buying an additional 579,381 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,225.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 3.6%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $884.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $958.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $984.88. The company has a market cap of $836.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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