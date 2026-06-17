Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $32.72 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 124.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,758 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 491,462 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.4% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Intel were worth $32,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intel by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $588.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank raised Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.98.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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