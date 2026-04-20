Fundamenta Capital S.A. Invests $1.91 Million in Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR $CIB

Fundamenta Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Grupo Cibest makes up approximately 1.3% of Fundamenta Capital S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,181 shares of the bank's stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Grupo Cibest from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Cibest from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Grupo Cibest from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Cibest from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Grupo Cibest from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Cibest

Grupo Cibest Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:CIB opened at $73.81 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45. Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Grupo Cibest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Grupo Cibest's dividend payout ratio is currently 133.88%.

Grupo Cibest Profile

Bancolombia SA NYSE: CIB is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia's product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

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