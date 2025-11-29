Gator Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $98,886,000 after purchasing an additional 199,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 311,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,724,000 after buying an additional 288,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,602,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $310,435,000 after buying an additional 4,168,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. This represents a 42.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 22,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $1,487,860.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 231,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,670,141.52. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock valued at $65,238,880. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

