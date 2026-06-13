GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group $GLIBK Shares Bought by Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,071 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 164,401 shares during the period. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group comprises 0.3% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned about 1.88% of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group worth $20,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 65,464 shares of the company's stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,154 shares of the company's stock worth $41,157,000 after acquiring an additional 566,536 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,979 shares of the company's stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the company's stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research lowered GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBK opened at $22.66 on Friday. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business's 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.76). GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Duncan acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $1,367,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 42,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $894,536.64. This represents a -289.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Profile

GCI Liberty Inc is an American holding company whose principal operating asset is a majority ownership interest in General Communication Inc, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the state of Alaska. GCI Liberty was formed in December 2019 as a tracking stock of Liberty Interactive Group to hold certain communications and digital media investments. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GLIBK.

Through its subsidiary, the company delivers high-speed broadband internet, cable and direct-to-home video distribution, fixed voice, and mobile wireless services to residential customers across Alaska.

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