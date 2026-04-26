Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. $DMLP

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP - Free Report) by 147.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,028 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dorchester Minerals worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,470 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,684 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,815 shares of the energy company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,051 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorchester Minerals currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Dorchester Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.34%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. NASDAQ: DMLP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that acquires, owns and manages mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company holds net revenue interests on producing and non-producing wells, entitling it to a share of production proceeds without bearing the costs or operating responsibilities associated with exploration and development activities. Through strategic acquisitions and joint-venture arrangements, Dorchester Minerals builds a diversified portfolio of royalty assets across multiple U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP - Free Report).

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