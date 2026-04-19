GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Lowers Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 45 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $536.13 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $494.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.70. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.Spotify Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,609 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,773.68. The trade was a 50.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,560,425.39. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spotify Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Weiss Ratings lowered Spotify Technology from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Arete Research raised Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $690.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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