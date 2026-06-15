Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,977 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 41,991 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Gibraltar Industries worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,746 shares of the construction company's stock worth $83,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,153 shares of the construction company's stock worth $67,394,000 after purchasing an additional 74,427 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 986,324 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3,483.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 923,711 shares of the construction company's stock worth $45,993,000 after purchasing an additional 897,935 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,668 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 469,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company's stock.

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Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $75.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $356.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $350.15 million. Gibraltar Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 10.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gibraltar Industries

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph A. Lovechio purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,561.80. This trade represents a 8.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Bolanowski purchased 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.63 per share, with a total value of $49,882.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 17,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,570.07. This represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 22,135 shares of company stock worth $823,380 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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