Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 122.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,828 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More EOG Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: EOG expanded its share repurchase authorization to $20 billion , signaling aggressive capital returns and confidence in future cash generation.

EOG expanded its share repurchase authorization to , signaling aggressive capital returns and confidence in future cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The company has been highlighted for record free cash flow and its plan to return at least 70% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

The company has been highlighted for and its plan to return at least to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded EOG to Strong Buy and raised multiple earnings estimates for 2026-2028, suggesting improving profit expectations.

and raised multiple earnings estimates for 2026-2028, suggesting improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on EOG to $160 from $155, while maintaining an equal-weight rating, reflecting slightly improved valuation expectations.

on EOG to $160 from $155, while maintaining an equal-weight rating, reflecting slightly improved valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: EOG was also added to Zacks’ Strong Buy and best income stocks lists, adding to the bullish tone around the name.

EOG was also added to Zacks’ and lists, adding to the bullish tone around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to describe EOG as a disciplined, cash-focused oil and gas producer with ongoing international expansion and acquisitions, which supports the long-term outlook but is not an immediate catalyst.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Capital One Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $141.43 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $2,272,568 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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