Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 2,617.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,215 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 175,510 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.23% of Globe Life worth $25,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Globe Life by 55.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,263 shares of the company's stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1,022.7% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 100,603 shares of the company's stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 91,642 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $2,470,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 998,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,756,000 after buying an additional 52,523 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Globe Life from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Texas Capital upgraded Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $155.08. The stock's fifty day moving average is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.54.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Globe Life's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Globe Life's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 18,318 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $2,657,941.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,413,594.30. This trade represents a 26.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $258,842.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,372 shares in the company, valued at $498,752.52. This trade represents a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,041,286. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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