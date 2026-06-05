Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 732,567 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328,745 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 732,567 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.01% of AMETEK worth $478,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,372,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,585 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 760,410 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock worth $497,444,000 after purchasing an additional 695,419 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 785,020 shares of the technology company's stock worth $147,584,000 after purchasing an additional 631,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $118,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $228.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.43 and a 1 year high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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