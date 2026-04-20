GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 10,829 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 10,829 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 77,513 shares of the software giant's stock worth $37,487,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,769 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. HBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Key Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $586.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Microsoft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $641.00 price objective (down from $645.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $577.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,486,322.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $422.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.87 and a 200-day moving average of $453.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $355.67 and a 12 month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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