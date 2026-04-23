Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,046 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $240.99 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.50 and a 12 month high of $267.31. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $246.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $283.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $227.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Howmet Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Howmet Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Howmet Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here