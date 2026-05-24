HS Management Partners LLC Trims Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

HS Management Partners LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,135 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,450 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for approximately 2.8% of HS Management Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.83. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $147.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $7,074,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 344,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,959,509.55. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,744. This represents a 83.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,317 shares of company stock worth $69,293,854. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Airbnb from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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