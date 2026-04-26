Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,164 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 288.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,460 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,252 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 59.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $703,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,466 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average is $155.38. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "underweight" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Qualcomm from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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