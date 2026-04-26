Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 31,667 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 253.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,180 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc's holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,735 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 62,062 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,392 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 366,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,723,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $267.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.24. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $275.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.49.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat expectations (EPS $1.47, revenue $5.84B) and management gave strong FY guidance tied to AI demand — investors view this as confirmation of a multi-year WFE upcycle. Earnings & press coverage

Q3 results beat expectations (EPS $1.47, revenue $5.84B) and management gave strong FY guidance tied to AI demand — investors view this as confirmation of a multi-year WFE upcycle. Positive Sentiment: Major analysts have lifted price targets across the board (examples: TD Cowen $340, Susquehanna $385, JPMorgan $315, BofA $330), signaling upgraded revenue and margin forecasts driven by AI memory and logic chip spending. Analyst target upgrades

Major analysts have lifted price targets across the board (examples: TD Cowen $340, Susquehanna $385, JPMorgan $315, BofA $330), signaling upgraded revenue and margin forecasts driven by AI memory and logic chip spending. Positive Sentiment: Several bank research notes reiterated buy/outperform ratings and sizable upside, reinforcing momentum and prompting institutional buyers to add exposure. Deutsche Bank price target raise

Several bank research notes reiterated buy/outperform ratings and sizable upside, reinforcing momentum and prompting institutional buyers to add exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market action (Dow slip while Nasdaq gains) and strong moves in other chip names (Intel, AMD, Arm) contributed to sector flow into semiconductor-equipment names including LRCX. Market breadth coverage

Broad market action (Dow slip while Nasdaq gains) and strong moves in other chip names (Intel, AMD, Arm) contributed to sector flow into semiconductor-equipment names including LRCX. Neutral Sentiment: Not all firms moved to buy: a few kept neutral/equal-weight stances (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas), showing some analysts want to see more cycles of delivery before upgrading conviction. Morgan Stanley note

Not all firms moved to buy: a few kept neutral/equal-weight stances (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas), showing some analysts want to see more cycles of delivery before upgrading conviction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: commentary and analysis warn the stock reflects a lot of AI upside already — some investors may view multiple and momentum as stretched, which could amplify pullbacks on any growth-slow surprises. Valuation caution analysis

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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