Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys Shares of 24,323 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,323 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,698,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total value of $8,932,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,367,560.68. This represents a 86.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total value of $234,776.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,654.45. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,711,217. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $420.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 price target on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $518.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of STX opened at $586.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $607.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.89 and a 200-day moving average of $345.75.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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