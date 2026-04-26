Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL - Free Report) by 119.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,915 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.53% of Vital Farms worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,381 shares of the company's stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 5.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,057 shares of the company's stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,420 shares of the company's stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 89,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company's stock.

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Key Vital Farms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vital Farms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brand/marketing activity that could support consumer awareness — Vital Farms is touring with its "Good Eggs Diner" to celebrate Route 66 and reinforce its ethical-food brand positioning; this is a modest commercial positive for demand and consumer PR. Vital Farms Good Eggs Diner story

Brand/marketing activity that could support consumer awareness — Vital Farms is touring with its "Good Eggs Diner" to celebrate Route 66 and reinforce its ethical-food brand positioning; this is a modest commercial positive for demand and consumer PR. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings date — Vital Farms will report Q1 2026 results on May 7 (pre-market) and host a conference call; this event is likely to drive near-term stock moves as investors re-assess growth, margins and guidance. Q1 2026 results announcement

Upcoming earnings date — Vital Farms will report Q1 2026 results on May 7 (pre-market) and host a conference call; this event is likely to drive near-term stock moves as investors re-assess growth, margins and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated investor attention — media/stock sites (e.g., Zacks) note heavy search/interest in VITL, which can increase short-term volatility but is not a directional fundamental signal by itself. Zacks investor attention note

Elevated investor attention — media/stock sites (e.g., Zacks) note heavy search/interest in VITL, which can increase short-term volatility but is not a directional fundamental signal by itself. Negative Sentiment: Large increase in short interest — As of April 15 short interest rose 22.5% month-over-month to 12,550,951 shares, ~35.6% of float, with a ~4.9 days-to-cover (based on average daily volume). High short exposure raises downside pressure and volatility and increases the risk of rapid squeezes or persistent selling pressure.

Large increase in short interest — As of April 15 short interest rose 22.5% month-over-month to 12,550,951 shares, ~35.6% of float, with a ~4.9 days-to-cover (based on average daily volume). High short exposure raises downside pressure and volatility and increases the risk of rapid squeezes or persistent selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Wave of securities‑class‑action solicitations — Multiple law firms (Schall, Faruqi, Rosen, Gross, Bronstein, Berger Montague and others) are soliciting plaintiffs for a securities class action covering May 8, 2025–Feb 26, 2026, with a May 26 lead‑plaintiff deadline; legal risk and potential settlements are downside catalysts. Schall Law Firm class action notice

Wave of securities‑class‑action solicitations — Multiple law firms (Schall, Faruqi, Rosen, Gross, Bronstein, Berger Montague and others) are soliciting plaintiffs for a securities class action covering May 8, 2025–Feb 26, 2026, with a May 26 lead‑plaintiff deadline; legal risk and potential settlements are downside catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and lower expectations — Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $15 and moved to “equal weight”; Stifel also trimmed expectations. Analyst downgrades reduce buy-side conviction and can amplify selling pressure. Morgan Stanley price target cut

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $566.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Vital Farms from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,321,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $128,509,792.70. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Khoury purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 119,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,107.05. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

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