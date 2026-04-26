Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 5,280 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,512 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc's holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 937.5% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $436.62 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $428.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore set a $625.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $558.47.

Read Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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