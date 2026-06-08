ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 63,192 Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $8,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $138.36 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $122.11 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.07. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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