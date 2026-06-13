Insperity, Inc. $NSP Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,451 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 42,450 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Insperity worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSP. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 363.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 871.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 845.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,106 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 964 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Report on NSP

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Insperity's dividend payout ratio is -358.21%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi bought 233,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,933,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,105,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,303.60. This trade represents a 26.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 534,987 shares of company stock valued at $15,495,416. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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