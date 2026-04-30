International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,006 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 34,236 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $166,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $226.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $220.72 and a one year high of $324.90. The stock's fifty day moving average is $244.00 and its 200-day moving average is $279.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More International Business Machines News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore raised their target price on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $296.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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