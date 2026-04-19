Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 974,683.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,487 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $38,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 135.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 70.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 51 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $393.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.11 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Article Title

Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Article Title

Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Article Title

Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Neutral Sentiment: Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Article Title

Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Article Title

Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Negative Sentiment: Downdraft / shorting debate remains — Some commentary highlights Intuit as a potential short candidate alongside other pressured software names this year, noting the stock is still down materially YTD and faces valuation scrutiny if growth cools. That keeps a portion of flows biased to the downside. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $739.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $638.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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