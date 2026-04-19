Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,833 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,600 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $8,748,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 374,629 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $181,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,029 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 93,527 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $45,232,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $422.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $391.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $355.67 and a 12 month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $620.00 to $515.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $659.00 to $556.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $577.58.

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Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

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