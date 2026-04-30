Jennison Associates LLC Has $183.98 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,143 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 493,288 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RTX worth $183,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in RTX by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX won a $206.2M U.S. Navy contract to upgrade a GPS‑based aircraft landing system — a clear near‑term revenue and backlog boost for the defense segment. Article Title

RTX won a $206.2M U.S. Navy contract to upgrade a GPS‑based aircraft landing system — a clear near‑term revenue and backlog boost for the defense segment. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon (an RTX business) delivered its second missile‑warning sensor for the U.S. Space Force’s Next‑Gen OPIR GEO Block 0 program — another program milestone that supports long‑term defense revenues. Article Title

Raytheon (an RTX business) delivered its second missile‑warning sensor for the U.S. Space Force’s Next‑Gen OPIR GEO Block 0 program — another program milestone that supports long‑term defense revenues. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group nudged up FY2026–27 EPS estimates for RTX, signaling analyst recognition of continued earnings momentum (though the firm maintains a “Hold”). (Market commentary / analyst note)

Erste Group nudged up FY2026–27 EPS estimates for RTX, signaling analyst recognition of continued earnings momentum (though the firm maintains a “Hold”). (Market commentary / analyst note) Positive Sentiment: RTX was recognized in 2026 patent and innovation rankings, reinforcing its R&D investment narrative — helpful for long‑term investor confidence. Article Title

RTX was recognized in 2026 patent and innovation rankings, reinforcing its R&D investment narrative — helpful for long‑term investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Numerous headlines about Nvidia’s “RTX” GPUs (12GB RTX 5070 laptop GPU, driver notes, etc.) are creating keyword noise that can be mistaken for RTX Corp coverage — likely market confusion rather than fundamental impact. Article Title

Numerous headlines about Nvidia’s “RTX” GPUs (12GB RTX 5070 laptop GPU, driver notes, etc.) are creating keyword noise that can be mistaken for RTX Corp coverage — likely market confusion rather than fundamental impact. Neutral Sentiment: Retail and tech outlets are reporting gaming GPU discounts and laptop sales (unrelated to RTX Corp) that may add headline volatility but are not company drivers. (Various tech articles)

Retail and tech outlets are reporting gaming GPU discounts and laptop sales (unrelated to RTX Corp) that may add headline volatility but are not company drivers. (Various tech articles) Negative Sentiment: Despite beating Q1 revenue and non‑GAAP profit estimates, management’s earnings‑call execution and investor reaction drove a post‑earnings pullback — investors appear concerned about valuation and short‑term guidance clarity. Article Title

Despite beating Q1 revenue and non‑GAAP profit estimates, management’s earnings‑call execution and investor reaction drove a post‑earnings pullback — investors appear concerned about valuation and short‑term guidance clarity. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/deep‑dive pieces highlight a “valuation wall” (strong balance sheet but high multiple), which can pressure multiple compression if future growth disappoints. Article Title

RTX Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE RTX opened at $174.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.03. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $234.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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