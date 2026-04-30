Jennison Associates LLC Has $954.04 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321,298 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,429,593 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.43% of Hilton Worldwide worth $954,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $322.23 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $344.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.80 and a 200-day moving average of $294.60.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Key Headlines Impacting Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised 2026 outlook — Adjusted EPS of $2.01 topped estimates, system‑wide RevPAR grew, adjusted EBITDA and net income improved, and management lifted full‑year RevPAR/EBITDA/net income guidance, signaling underlying demand resilience. MarketBeat Q1 writeup

Q1 beat and raised 2026 outlook — Adjusted EPS of $2.01 topped estimates, system‑wide RevPAR grew, adjusted EBITDA and net income improved, and management lifted full‑year RevPAR/EBITDA/net income guidance, signaling underlying demand resilience. Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst support — A string of firms raised price targets (notably HSBC to $387, BofA to $375, Barclays to $365, Goldman to $360, Susquehanna to $353 and others), many keeping buy/overweight stances; these revisions imply meaningful upside from current levels and lend near‑term conviction. HSBC PT raise BofA PT raise

Broad analyst support — A string of firms raised price targets (notably HSBC to $387, BofA to $375, Barclays to $365, Goldman to $360, Susquehanna to $353 and others), many keeping buy/overweight stances; these revisions imply meaningful upside from current levels and lend near‑term conviction. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and pipeline support long‑term growth — Record development pipeline, strong franchise/fee revenue mix and ~$860M of buybacks in Q1 (management guiding ~$3.5B capital return for 2026) improve returns without heavy capital deployment. MarketBeat pipeline & buybacks

Capital returns and pipeline support long‑term growth — Record development pipeline, strong franchise/fee revenue mix and ~$860M of buybacks in Q1 (management guiding ~$3.5B capital return for 2026) improve returns without heavy capital deployment. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Quarterly dividend of $0.15/share (small yield), ex‑dividend May 22; signal of shareholder returns but immaterial to income investors.

Dividend declared — Quarterly dividend of $0.15/share (small yield), ex‑dividend May 22; signal of shareholder returns but immaterial to income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain neutral/hold — Several firms raised targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (Macquarie, Rothschild, Mizuho, Truist), reflecting mixed views on valuation vs. growth. Mizuho PT note

Some analysts remain neutral/hold — Several firms raised targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (Macquarie, Rothschild, Mizuho, Truist), reflecting mixed views on valuation vs. growth. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term headwinds flagged — Management warned of Middle East pressure on RevPAR and noted Q2 comps will be tough after one‑time benefits in 2025; these risks can weigh on near‑term results. MSN on Middle East impact

Near‑term headwinds flagged — Management warned of Middle East pressure on RevPAR and noted Q2 comps will be tough after one‑time benefits in 2025; these risks can weigh on near‑term results. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and leverage concerns — HLT trades at a premium multiple and carries meaningful debt; investors may be trimming positions (profit‑taking) after the recent run, producing the intraday pullback. MarketBeat valuation/risk discussion

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. This trade represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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