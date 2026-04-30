Jennison Associates LLC Sells 178,259 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,780,515 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 178,259 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,174,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 533.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,507.96. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $82,518.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,747,975.32. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 86,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,636 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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