KBC Group NV Acquires 21,384 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,508 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Medtronic were worth $41,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adelphi Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,527 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,327,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 33,463 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore set a $106.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.75. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.93 and a one year high of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

See Also

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