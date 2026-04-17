KBC Group NV Acquires 21,648 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 21,648 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Prologis were worth $48,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $142.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day moving average is $129.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Prologis's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

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About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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