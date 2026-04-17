KBC Group NV Buys 4,953 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $746.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $821.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $766.33 and a 200 day moving average of $724.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,837.44. This represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,774 shares of company stock worth $2,942,738. Insiders own 7.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $865.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $923.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $801.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $811.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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