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KBC Group NV Has $30.41 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Arch Capital Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8%, selling 104,591 shares and finishing the quarter with 317,007 shares (≈$30.41M), while institutional investors own about 89.07% of the stock.
  • Analysts are mixed: the consensus rating is "Hold" with an average 12‑month target of $109.40 (9 Buys, 8 Holds, 1 Sell), and several firms have recently adjusted targets into the low $100s.
  • Arch reported a strong quarter—$2.98 EPS vs. $2.34 expected and revenue of $4.93B—but insiders sold 78,267 shares (~$7.29M) in the last quarter, including the CEO's sale of 21,930 shares.
  • Interested in Arch Capital Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,007 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 104,591 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $30,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,856,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 409.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,835,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $257,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 289.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $124,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,919 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,895,222 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $171,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,738,518 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $248,466,000 after purchasing an additional 987,398 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $109.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,220. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $2,112,078.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 871,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,943,218.14. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 78,267 shares of company stock worth $7,291,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ACGL opened at $97.10 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.41. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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