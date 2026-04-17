KBC Group NV Has $36.76 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

KBC Group NV grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,105 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 42,725 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $36,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.8%

PWR opened at $586.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.04 and a 12 month high of $599.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $557.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is 6.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $595.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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