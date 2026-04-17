KBC Group NV Has $40.48 Million Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in American Tower were worth $40,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $858,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,242 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of American Tower by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $618,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,329 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,872,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of American Tower by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,796,007 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $537,728,000 after acquiring an additional 724,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of American Tower by 733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 804,761 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $154,772,000 after acquiring an additional 708,158 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $178.35 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.79). American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 132.84%.

American Tower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho upgraded AMT from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target to $205, citing that CoreSite’s data‑center contribution and stronger 5G leasing demand make the company’s mix of tower and data‑center earnings undervalued — this upgrade is the primary catalyst for buying interest today. American Tower’s Valuation After Upgrade Highlighting CoreSite Growth And 5G Leasing Demand

Mizuho upgraded AMT from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target to $205, citing that CoreSite’s data‑center contribution and stronger 5G leasing demand make the company’s mix of tower and data‑center earnings undervalued — this upgrade is the primary catalyst for buying interest today. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies nudged its price target to $210 (maintaining a Buy), giving additional analyst support and signaling incremental upside versus current levels; that reinforces the positive narrative from Mizuho. Jefferies adjusts American Tower price target to 210

Jefferies nudged its price target to $210 (maintaining a Buy), giving additional analyst support and signaling incremental upside versus current levels; that reinforces the positive narrative from Mizuho. Neutral Sentiment: American Tower recently declared a $1.79 quarterly cash distribution; the steady dividend supports the yield story but raises the usual investor question about balancing shareholder returns with capital needs for data‑center and tower growth. Investors will watch upcoming quarter results for signs of free cash flow to sustain both growth and payouts. Does American Tower’s (AMT) New Dividend Payout Clarify Its Long‑Term Capital Allocation Priorities?

American Tower recently declared a $1.79 quarterly cash distribution; the steady dividend supports the yield story but raises the usual investor question about balancing shareholder returns with capital needs for data‑center and tower growth. Investors will watch upcoming quarter results for signs of free cash flow to sustain both growth and payouts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, AMT has shown prolonged underperformance (multi‑month and multi‑quarter share declines) and earlier quarterly results included an EPS miss, which keeps some investors cautious about valuation and near‑term earnings execution. That backdrop limits how much the stock may rally on upgrades alone. Mizuho Upgrades American Tower to Outperform: Will This Cell Tower Giant Finally Reclaim Its Crown?

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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