KBC Group NV Has $42.91 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 30,632 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $42,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $353.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.76 and a 200-day moving average of $288.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $363.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $3,069,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares in the company, valued at $47,783,760.96. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,085 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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