KBC Group NV Has $46.76 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,126 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Xylem worth $46,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1,844.4% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Get Xylem alerts: Sign Up

Xylem Stock Up 0.0%

XYL stock opened at $125.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.04 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $125.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.77.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.Xylem's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Xylem's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Xylem declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $138.00 price target on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xylem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xylem wasn't on the list.

While Xylem currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here