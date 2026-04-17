KBC Group NV Has $65.13 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,495 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Danaher were worth $65,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 34.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 40.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 30.7% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Danaher Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $193.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.62. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.03 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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