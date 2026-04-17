KBC Group NV Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,987 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 26,098 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of AMETEK worth $52,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Melius Research set a $235.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMETEK

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $230.19 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $225.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.73 and a 1 year high of $242.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. AMETEK's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from AMETEK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMETEK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMETEK wasn't on the list.

While AMETEK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here