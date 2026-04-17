KBC Group NV Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,496 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 23,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 743.4% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 70,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 61,794 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 347,964 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $60,478,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 45,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $218.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $223.10 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $142.64 and a 12-month high of $231.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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